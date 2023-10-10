Euler (EUL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $45.36 Million

Euler (EUL) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Euler has a market cap of $45.36 million and $291,396.33 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can now be bought for approximately $2.72 or 0.00009919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Euler has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

