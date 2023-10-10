Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Free Report) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Palisade Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $33.57 million 0.00 -$37.16 million ($0.69) 0.00 Palisade Bio $10,000.00 381.48 -$14.26 million N/A N/A

Palisade Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Codiak BioSciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

71.3% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Palisade Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Palisade Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 3.71, meaning that its stock price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Codiak BioSciences and Palisade Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Palisade Bio 0 1 0 0 2.00

Codiak BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $1.40, suggesting a potential upside of 87,400.00%. Palisade Bio has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,777.18%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than Palisade Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Palisade Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences -51.13% -109.51% -34.44% Palisade Bio N/A -98.77% -82.00%

Summary

Codiak BioSciences beats Palisade Bio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics S.A.S., Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid to reduce the formation of postoperative adhesions, postoperative ileus, and return of bowel function in adults. It has a license agreement with the Regents of the University of California; and co-development and distribution agreement with Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd. Palisade Bio, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California.

