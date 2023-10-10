Bend DAO (BEND) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.41 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bend DAO has a market cap of $25.41 million and $133,629.35 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

