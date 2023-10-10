Stratis (STRAX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $249.10 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $122.19 million and $249.10 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 66.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.19 or 0.05723195 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00035105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00024875 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00015029 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 154,090,881 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

