DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Market Cap Hits $6.42 Million

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $186,961.38 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DBC is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

