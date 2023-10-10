Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 495 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,772,000 after buying an additional 27,229 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.6 %

ZTS opened at $174.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.69 and a 200-day moving average of $176.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.