Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Sells 937 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up about 3.5% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Shopify by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 22.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,818 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,754,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,384,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,281,175. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

