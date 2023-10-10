Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Buys 7,481 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up about 2.1% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $534,892,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $108,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 457.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 33,083.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,028,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,603,000 after buying an additional 1,025,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.13. 1,248,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.