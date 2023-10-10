Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Sells 108,141 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,141 shares during the quarter. Camping World makes up about 5.7% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Camping World worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWH. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 88.8% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 274.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Price Performance

NYSE CWH traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $18.57. 290,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,100. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Camping World Cuts Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Camping World from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Camping World

About Camping World

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.