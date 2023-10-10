Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) is Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. decreased its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Elbit Systems comprises 7.9% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 26.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 46.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Elbit Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,740. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $162.01 and a one year high of $225.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.23.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

