Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.16.

PLD stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.24. The company had a trading volume of 662,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,165. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.58%.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

