Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.04. The stock had a trading volume of 82,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,307. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $245.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.84.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

