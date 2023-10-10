Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,204,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Ball
In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.
Ball Stock Up 0.7 %
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Ball’s payout ratio is 31.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.
About Ball
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
