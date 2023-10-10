Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 64,044 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,044 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

EZU traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.76. 3,916,848 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.98. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

