Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 61,900 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,900 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 25,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,430,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $306,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,240. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

