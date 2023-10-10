iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 283,367 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.