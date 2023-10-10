Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 89,092 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,523 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,092 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $31,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after buying an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.51. 3,893,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,552,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

