Grove Bank & Trust Has $604,000 Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,706,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $882,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950,372 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,772,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,264,000 after acquiring an additional 650,027 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,586,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $606,468,000 after acquiring an additional 814,017 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,588,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,975 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

TC Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TRP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.61. 801,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,224. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.94%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

