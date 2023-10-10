Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Trimmed by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.4% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $142.83. 2,301,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323,456. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.