Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 5,149 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $30,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.4% in the second quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 117.0% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.65.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.8 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $10.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $582.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,496. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $601.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $544.35 and a 200 day moving average of $464.97. The firm has a market cap of $552.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

