Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,397 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.1% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416,840 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910,411 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,965 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,813,794 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

