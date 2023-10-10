Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gartner were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 275.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Gartner Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.57. 137,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.15. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.08 and a 12-month high of $377.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

