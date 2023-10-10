Grove Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $866,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 460,273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $53.18. 67,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.