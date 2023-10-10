Grove Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,964 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

BTI traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,942. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $42.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

