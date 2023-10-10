Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 374 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.78. 6,813,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day moving average is $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

