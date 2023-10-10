Grove Bank & Trust Sells 374 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,997,000 after buying an additional 2,789,699 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5,762.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,209,000 after buying an additional 1,808,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after buying an additional 1,776,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.42. 768,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.31. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.97 and a 1 year high of $153.98.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.16.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

