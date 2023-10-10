Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Increases Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Trinity Bank, N.A.’s previous dividend of $0.81.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Price Performance

Shares of Trinity Bank, N.A. stock remained flat at $85.00 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.29. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Company Profile

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.

