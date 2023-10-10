Everett Harris & Co. CA Grows Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,691,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up approximately 1.3% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $88,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,950,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,286 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,265,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,498 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Unilever by 1,869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Unilever Trading Up 1.2 %

Unilever stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.58. The stock had a trading volume of 282,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,764. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.