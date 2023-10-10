SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNCAF. Raymond James raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group stock remained flat at $30.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $34.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36.

(Get Free Report)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.