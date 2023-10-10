Stifel Nicolaus Cuts ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to C$35.00

ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on ADENTRA from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get ADENTRA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDIUF

ADENTRA Stock Performance

About ADENTRA

Shares of OTCMKTS HDIUF remained flat at $21.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. ADENTRA has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28.

(Get Free Report)

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.