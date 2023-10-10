Stifel Nicolaus Cuts ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to C$35.00

ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on ADENTRA from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDIUF
ADENTRA Stock Performance
About ADENTRA
ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ADENTRA
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.