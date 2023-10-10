SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Invests $409,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,236 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.4 %

FCX stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

