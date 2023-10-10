Jefferies Financial Group Cuts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $43.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

EBAY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.58. 1,859,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,932,001. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.40. eBay has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that eBay will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in eBay by 50.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 4.3% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

