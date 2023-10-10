Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.83. The stock had a trading volume of 249,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.15. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $208.96 and a 12-month high of $281.54. The stock has a market cap of $160.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $2,651,947.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,929,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

