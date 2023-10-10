Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,185 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Cameco worth $16,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cameco by 412.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCJ traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,402. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $42.17.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

