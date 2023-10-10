State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 700 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $25,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

