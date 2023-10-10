Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Booking by 25.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 75.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 50.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $567,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,009.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,100.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,829.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $19.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,200.71.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

