Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 489,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,507 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $21,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,541,000 after buying an additional 54,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,522,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,259,000 after buying an additional 89,196 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,669,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,448,000 after acquiring an additional 44,934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,912 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 60,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,739. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.28 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

About Werner Enterprises

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

