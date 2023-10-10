State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in KLA by 97,540.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after buying an additional 715,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $471.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $466.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.06. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $520.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

