First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 18,406 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,406 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after buying an additional 1,926,492 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,883,000 after buying an additional 1,531,337 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

