Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 8,653 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.28% of Hexcel worth $18,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In related news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hexcel Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.07. The stock had a trading volume of 70,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,565. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

