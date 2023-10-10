iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Sold by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,929 shares during the quarter. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF makes up about 4.7% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 5.91% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period.

IGEB traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.09. 27,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

