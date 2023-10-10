Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 14,244 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 119.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 4.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $13,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,223,000 after buying an additional 100,052 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,367 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX traded up $9.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $488.67. The company had a trading volume of 280,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,710. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.6658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

