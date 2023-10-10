LGT Group Foundation Purchases 430 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in KLA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $471.95.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $466.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

