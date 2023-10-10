Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Position Boosted by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 459,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,069 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 6.9% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $21,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,675,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,170,000 after buying an additional 1,329,754 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after buying an additional 1,245,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,170,000 after buying an additional 916,282 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,990,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

COWZ stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,941 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.