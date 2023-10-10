Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 208.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693,354 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $33,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.79. 264,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

