Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.50% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $20,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.99. 91,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.29. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $415.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $103,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,334.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $587,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.