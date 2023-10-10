Eq LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Eq LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,712,000 after buying an additional 69,509,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,718,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,342,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,448,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,252,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,115 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GOVT traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $21.97. 5,399,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

