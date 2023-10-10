Peak Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.71. The stock had a trading volume of 37,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,312. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $75.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.