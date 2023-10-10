Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $47.54 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $47,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 158,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,380.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 52,531 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 123,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,078. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average is $72.50. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

