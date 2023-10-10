Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,367 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $51,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $103.37. 476,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

